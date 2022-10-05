Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 45.85 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 37.13 ($0.45). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,140,030 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.
Speedy Hire Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £191.39 million and a P/E ratio of 968.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.76.
Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire
About Speedy Hire
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
