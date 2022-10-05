SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,174,150 shares.The stock last traded at $423.66 and had previously closed at $429.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

