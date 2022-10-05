SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,791. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

