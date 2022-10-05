SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

