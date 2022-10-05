S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.07.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,999. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.08 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

