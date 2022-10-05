SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.65

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.65 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 14.98 ($0.18). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 15.80 ($0.19), with a volume of 4,546,866 shares changing hands.

SolGold Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.69 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.40.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

