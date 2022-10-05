SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.31 and last traded at $226.17. 23,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,247 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,321.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after purchasing an additional 200,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.