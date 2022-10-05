SnowSwap (SNOW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,821.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00003039 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $304,605.00 and $27,821.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official website is snowswap.org/iearn.

SnowSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM.”

