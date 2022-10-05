Smith Anglin Financial LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

