Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 5,646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. 1,690,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,708,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

