Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 485 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,765,463. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.