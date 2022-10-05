Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 374 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.47. 221,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,108,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

