Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 244 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 154.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 48.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Southern Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SO traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,466. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

