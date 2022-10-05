Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 88,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,219. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

