Smith Anglin Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,479,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

