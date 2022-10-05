Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $847,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 331,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

