Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. 55,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.