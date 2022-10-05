Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.35

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVKEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 95 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 96 to SEK 97 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.81.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

