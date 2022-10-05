SKALE Network Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $188.25 million and $8.91 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,851,681,543 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

