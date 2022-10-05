Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 213,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 541,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Sio Gene Therapies Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,367,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.

