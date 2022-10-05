Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 213,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 541,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Sio Gene Therapies Trading Down 4.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.
Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile
Sio Gene Therapies Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.