Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance
SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.