Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Price Performance

SHI opened at $15.34 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Articles

