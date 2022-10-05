Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 56,603 Shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,603 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyPid were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut PolyPid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut PolyPid from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

PolyPid Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,424. PolyPid Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.59.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

