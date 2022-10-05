Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 528,521 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 528,521 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ImmunoGen worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,652,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

