Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 166,112 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,112 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. 5,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

