Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 164,446 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,446 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Compugen worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 672,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Shares of CGEN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,848. Compugen Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

