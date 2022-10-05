Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 509.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,951 shares during the quarter. Morphic accounts for 2.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 1.09% of Morphic worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Morphic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Morphic by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 3,348.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 659,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after buying an additional 640,847 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 5,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,034. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

