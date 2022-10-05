Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,415 shares during the period. Insmed comprises about 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,551,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after purchasing an additional 635,177 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 21.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 236,900 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,306,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,302,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after purchasing an additional 67,849 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

INSM stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 13,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,731. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

