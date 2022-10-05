Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Amryt Pharma worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 37,542 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 631,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 262.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 347,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMYT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.13. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Amryt Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Amryt Pharma ( NASDAQ:AMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

