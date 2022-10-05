Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT Lowered to €90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

Siltronic stock remained flat at $57.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $471.14 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.