Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Lowered to $244.00 at Morgan Stanley

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $244.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

