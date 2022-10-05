SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

