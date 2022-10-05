SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.3 %

OXY opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,290,656 shares of company stock valued at $663,508,704 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

