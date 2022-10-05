SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

