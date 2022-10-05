SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $282.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

