SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $102.69 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.70.

