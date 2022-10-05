SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $182.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

