SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %

VB stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.