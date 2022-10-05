SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 4.1 %
VB stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.