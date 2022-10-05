SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,937 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.88 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.