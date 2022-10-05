SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,981 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

