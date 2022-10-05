Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.39. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 46,273 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

