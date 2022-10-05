Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Increases By 9.5%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 7,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.11. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $75,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

