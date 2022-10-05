Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Declines By 6.1%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kemira Oyj Price Performance

KOYJF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

