Short Interest in Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Declines By 6.1%

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
KOYJF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Kemira Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
