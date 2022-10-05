Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Declines By 5.6%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 273,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,707.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertrand Loy purchased 17,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Green purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,248,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,707.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,651 shares of company stock worth $234,345. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $38,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 222,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

HBIO stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

