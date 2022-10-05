Short Interest in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Increases By 8.8%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 965,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.68.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,148,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $925.19 million and a P/E ratio of 223.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

