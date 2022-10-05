Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expands By 7.9%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 413,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,353,000 after purchasing an additional 660,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 6.3 %

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.