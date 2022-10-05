Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 8.5%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Stories

