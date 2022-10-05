Short Interest in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Rises By 8.5%

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $199.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

