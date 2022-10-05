Short Interest in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Drops By 5.2%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 2.24 and a 200 day moving average of 3.70. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of 1.26 and a 12 month high of 14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.65.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,303,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Further Reading

