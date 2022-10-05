Short Interest in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expands By 10.1%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cognex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.