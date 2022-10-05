Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rises By 7.7%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.15. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -121.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,066,000 after buying an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.