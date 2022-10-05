Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Grows By 10.5%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

CARG stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

